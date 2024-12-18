Colder air moves into Pittsburgh on Wednesday

By: Carl Lam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It is going to feel quite a bit different around Western Pennsylvania today as temperatures will be starting off close to the freezing mark in many areas.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Temperatures will climb today into the upper 30s further north and the low 40s around Pittsburgh. This will keep most of the precipitation we get today in liquid form and there could be some steadier pockets of rain too, so it will be that unpleasant cold rain type of feel today.

Rainfall accumulations generally will be between a quarter to half an inch, so it's worth having the umbrella handy and ready to go for today. Our Futurecast model is predicting that there will be a rain/snow mix the further north you go towards Grove City, Butler, Dubois, Ellwood City, and New Castle through the afternoon and into the evening.

High temperatures and rain chances for 2 p.m. on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

As we go from tonight into tomorrow morning, there could be a few snowflakes that start to fly, especially northeast of Downtown Pittsburgh. There may be a coating of snow that you have to contend with but this is not going to be a widespread event.

Some of the accumulations could be up to an inch.

Temperatures expected tonight - December 18, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Thursday looks to be a calm day with mainly dry conditions. The next best chance for some snow showers would be on Friday but accumulations would be minimal at best.

Most of the snow around Pittsburgh, Connellsville, and Squirrel Hill will melt on contact but further north, there may be some minor accumulations.

A look at potential precipitation on Friday around 5 p.m. KDKA Weather Center

However, the main story this weekend will be the cold!

You will definitely want to bundle up as we are expecting temperatures to only reach the upper 20s and low 30s for daytime highs! The good news, for such a busy shopping weekend, is that it will remain dry aside from a few non-accumulating flurries on Saturday, so if you're headed to the malls or local small businesses, at least you won't have to deal with any wet weather but definitely layer up!

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!