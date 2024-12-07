Pittsburgh won't see temperatures as cold as Friday, but weather still remains colder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The worst winter weather of December is wrapping up and moving on today with a warm front sliding through early this afternoon.

The rest of December is looking either seasonal or warm with only a couple of minor Arctic dips expected.

One of those dips though happens over the next week.

Today will be dry. Lake effect snow showers continue for places east of Erie this morning with the prevalent mid-level winds coming in from the west. Lake effect snow showers will end with the passage of the front and another wind change.

In Pittsburgh, skies should be mostly sunny for the morning before turning partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High clouds will slide in with the arrival of warmer air pushing in. Morning temperatures are in the 20s. We should be near 32° at noon.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high temperature today of 36°.

Warm air continues to move in overnight. We won't see a significant cool down happening during the overnight hours with overnight lows dipping to just around 32°. Highs on Sunday should hit the upper 40s. If you're heading to the Steelers game, it'll be dry and should be mostly sunny.

There will be some clouds rolling by to our north and at times we may dip to partly to even mostly cloudy.

Our next precipitation chance arrives on Monday and comes in the way of rain showers that will arrive shortly after midnight. Rain showers will continue through the morning with most end coming to an end before noon.

The rain will be from a warm weather system coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. This is just a fancy way of saying that temperatures will go up behind the showers.

I have us hitting a high temperature of 52° on Monday and a high of 54° on Tuesday. Another round of rain, and potentially snow, will slide through our area late Tuesday into Wednesday.

That Wednesday snow may be the last snow we see in Pittsburgh in 2024. A brief but potent cool down will occur on Wednesday into Thursday with Thursday highs dipping all the way down to 27 degrees.

It will be cold with the potential for off-and-on snow showers. Windy too.

Friday morning will be the coldest of the week, with temperatures warming up for the weekend.

