Single-digit temperatures can lead to health issues - here's how you can stay warm and healthy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As temperatures drop across Western Pennsylvania, they can create dangerous conditions, not just on the roads, but for your health, and you're going to want to bundle up to keep warm and prevent any serious problems.

Single digit temps hit Pittsburgh for the first time Friday in a couple of years, and it had people like John Robinson of Ross Township wearing layers of clothes.

"It is brutal cold out," Robinson said. "A nice wool jacket, then underneath this I have sort of a padded vest, and then the regular stuff."

Michael G of the North Hills took similar steps.

"Got my big, long warm jacket on. I got my new electric socks to keep my feet warm," he said.

This weather can be dangerous, and you don't want to have to go to the emergency room.

Dr. Christopher Morris is the assistant medical director of the ER at Allegheny General Hospital. He said frostbite can act like a burn.

"The fingers and toes are certainly susceptible, same with the nose and the ears," Dr. Morris said. "Their fingers will start turning red, they'll become swollen, they'll become really numb."

It can also cause blistering and lead to permanent tissue damage. He said the lower the temps and the longer your exposed, the higher the risk. This means being outside for 10 to 30 minutes when it's in the teens or 20s, taking the wind chills into account.

For hypothermia, when your core body temperature drops, it would take a little bit longer.

"Maybe the heat goes out, they don't realize it, and they sleep all night without heat," Dr. Morris said.

You can be nauseous, and confused, and your heart rate will slow down.

"You stop shivering after a certain point after your temperature drops below a certain threshold," Dr. Morris said.

Eventually, hypothermia can cause cardiac arrest, arrhythmias, or even death.

In both situations, those most vulnerable are the elderly, the very young, the homeless, and those with certain medical conditions.

Dr. Morris said you can try to reheat your body with warm, not hot water, on the affected areas, but if that doesn't help, call 911.

"If you're walking, you know take the bus, walk into town, it doesn't feel so bad," Robinson said.

As for Robinson, he's prepared but is still thinking about the warmer days ahead.

"Fortunately, it only lasts a couple of months," Robinson said.

Dr. Morris said he hasn't seen any cases of either condition recently, but unfortunately, he's anticipating that will change in the next week.