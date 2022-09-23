Watch CBS News
Local News

Coffee Tree Roasters workers ratify first union contract

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Coffee Tree Roasters workers ratify union contract
Coffee Tree Roasters workers ratify union contract 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers have Coffee Tree Roasters have reached an important milestone. 

They have officially voted to ratify their first union contract. 

Employees across all five stores decided to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers in February. 

Their new, three-year contract includes seniority rights, guaranteed hours, wage increases, digital tips, overtime, and more. 

First published on September 23, 2022 / 8:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.