Coffee Tree Roasters workers ratify first union contract
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers have Coffee Tree Roasters have reached an important milestone.
They have officially voted to ratify their first union contract.
Employees across all five stores decided to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers in February.
Their new, three-year contract includes seniority rights, guaranteed hours, wage increases, digital tips, overtime, and more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.