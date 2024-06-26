Snapchill canned coffee, sold across U.S., recalled due to botulism concerns

Beach renourishment projects pumps new sand onto U.S. beaches Beach renourishment projects pumps new sand onto U.S. beaches 01:56

Snapchill is recalling all of its cold cans of coffee sold by roasters nationwide because of concerns they could contain a potentially deadly toxin.

The products were manufactured in a way that "could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods," the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said in a notice posted last week by the Food and Drug Administration.

Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by the toxin that attacks the body's nerves, causing difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis and even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Home-canned, preserved or fermented foods can provide the conditions to produce botulinum toxin. Those that consume such foods can become seriously ill or die if they don't get medical treatment quickly.

Symptoms include difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, double vision, drooping eyelids, blurry vision, slurred speech, vomiting and diarrhea. Those that have such symptoms should go to an emergency room, the CDC said.

The company is not aware of any of its products containing the toxin, and no illnesses have been reported, according to Snapchill. The company became aware of the problem after being notified by the FDA that its process for manufacturing the recalled products had not been filed with the agency, as required. The company said it's working to file the notification.

The recall involves nearly 300 products sold under a variety of roaster and brand names, in metal cans ranging from 7 to 12 ounces. A complete list can be viewed here.

People who purchased the products should destroy them or return them for a refund.

Those with questions can email the company at Compliance@snapchill.com, or call 920-632-6018 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern.