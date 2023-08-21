Code Orange air quality alert issued Monday for Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the start of the week because of ozone.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Monday for the Pittsburgh area, which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

"Plenty of sunshine and high temperatures of around 90 degrees, leftover smoke and increased weekday will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Monday," the DEP said.

On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities.