3 arrested after police seize drugs, guns from Homewood convenience store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said they found drugs and guns when they searched a convenience store in Homewood.

Pittsburgh police narcotics and vice detectives carried out a search warrant Wednesday at the Cobra Convenience Store on Frankstown Avenue.

Police said they found cocaine, marijuana, packaging paraphernalia and two firearms.

Sain Malik, 44, and Duane Woodson, 61, were arrested as well as a 16-year-old boy.

Police said Malik and Woodson face charges of possession with the intent to deliver. The boy was charged with firearms violations and receiving stolen property.