CMU students celebrate opening of student-owned restaurant 'Capital Grains'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A brand new student-operated restaurant at Carnegie Mellon University officially opened its doors on Saturday.

Students in the business school teamed up with the university's dining services to launch "Capital Grains" which focuses on grains and salad bowls.

Student organizers said they're working daily, sometimes up to 30 hours per week to keep it going, but call it a labor of love.

"Students do all the cooking, hiring the management side, and the operational side with the end goal of creating a product that students really enjoy," said David You, a senior at CMU.

The students said you can check out the spot and its health-focused menu inside the Rohr Commons from 12-3 p.m. on the weekends.