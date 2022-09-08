Watch CBS News
CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs bringing world tour to Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Luke Combs' world tour is making stops in all the big places: Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, Norway, France, Texas, Nashville, and of course, Pittsburgh! 

On Thursday morning, the announcement was made that on April 29, the CMA Entertainer of the Year's tour would make a stop at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore. 

Joining Combs in Pittsburgh will be Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Calvary, and Brent Cobb. 

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 14 at 4 p.m. through Ticketmaster. 

Combs' new album Growin' Up debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart in June and his last album What You See Is What You Get went 3x platinum.

Full details on his tour can be found on his website at this link

First published on September 8, 2022 / 9:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

