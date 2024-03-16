Clouds, showers arrive overnight as Pittsburgh region welcomes first of several cold fronts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a beautiful Saturday, rain chances return overnight, with a narrow band of rain sliding through with a cold front late tonight.

Daily average High: 49 Low: 30

Sunrise: 7:30 Sunset: 7:29

Alert: None

Aware: Windy and colder tomorrow, snow/rain showers at times Monday/Tuesday

Sunday morning will bring gradual clearing, but windy and cooler conditions, with winds gusting in the afternoon and highs back to a seasonable 50.

Snow showers mixing with rain showers will pop up here and there Monday and Tuesday, with a series of cold fronts sweeping through our region.

Most of any snow that falls will melt with our warm ground temperatures, but it will still feel a bit wintry the next couple of days just before we officially welcome spring.

Temperatures Tuesday will dip to only near 40 (below normal) just as spring arrives that evening! We start a slow but steady warmup Tuesday in the lower 40s, then upper 40s Wednesday, and seasonable near 50 toward next weekend.

