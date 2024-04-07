Clouds could obscure view of solar eclipse across Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tuesday brings dry, warm weather for the day, but rain showers return by dinner time and overnight.

Daily average High: 59° Low: 38°

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m. Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

AWARE: Clouds stick around for the solar eclipse. The 70s and showers arrive Tuesday.

Showers linger every day through Friday, with a chance for a soaking rain (especially in the Ridges) on Thursday.

Temperatures remain mild in the 60s all week and next weekend looks dry!

Eclipse forecast

Monday will be in the lower to mid-60s during the total solar eclipse. The big question mark remains whether clouds will obscure our view of it. A 97% eclipse will be visible in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m., and right now, it looks like some areas east could see light showers.

Most of those will be out of Pittsburgh by mid-morning, and areas west have a better chance of breaking in the clouds as opposed to areas east of Pittsburgh.

The partial eclipse ends at 4:30 p.m.

