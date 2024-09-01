Lingering clouds in Pittsburgh clear up on Sunday ahead of a comfortable Labor Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thunderstorms brought heavy rain and strong winds to portions of Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia on Saturday.

There were several reports of downed trees and powerlines in Greene, Fayette, Somerset, and Monongalia counties. In addition to the wind damage reports, in Allegheny County, there were reports of flash flooding in the Baldwin and South Park Township areas.

Rain totals from Saturday KDKA Weather Center

In the wake of yesterday's storms, Sunday morning begins muggy and cloudy with some areas of dense fog across our region. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 70s to mid-80s with a reduction of clouds.

High temperatures and rain chances on September 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The actual cold front we've been watching for the last several days will finally pass through this evening and overnight bringing a reinforcement of cooler and drier air.

Low temperatures expected tonight - September 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Labor Day will feature some fair weather clouds, but comfortable conditions as highs will only reach the lower to middle 70s. Tuesday will be the coolest morning of the upcoming week as skies completely clear out and winds become light underneath a surface of high pressure.

A gradual warming trend is expected from Wednesday through Friday once the high-pressure system moves to our east and a return flow out of the south to southeast establishes itself across our region. By Friday into Saturday, our next storm system will drop in from the west/northwest bringing the next chance for showers and thunderstorms to our region along with another cooldown.

Depending on how amplified this system digs into our region will determine how much rain and thunderstorm activity occurs. Some models have a much more "amped" up system that would move slower across Western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia which would result in more rainfall, while other models bring the system through a little faster and weaker with less rain.

Details will be ironed out in future forecasts this upcoming week.

7-day forecast: September 1, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

