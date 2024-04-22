Pittsburgh-area petting zoo welcomes clouded leopard named Squeaks

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh-area petting zoo has a cute new addition.

Living Treasurers Wild Animal Park Moraine shared photos of its new clouded leopard named Squeaks on Facebook.

"The Clouded Leopard is listed as vulnerable, and although their species is protected, the enforcement in many areas is weak. It is through facilities and programs like ours that they have the best chance for survival," the petting zoo wrote in its social media post.

We are excited and honored to welcome Squeaks, a Clouded Leopard, to our Living Treasures family. The Clouded Leopard... Posted by Living Treasures Wild Animal Park Moraine on Monday, April 22, 2024

Clouded leopards live in the cloud forests of Southeast Asia and are one of the most ancient cat species, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo. They actually can't roar or purr, making them neither a true great cat nor a true small cat.

There are two Living Treasures parks in the area. The one along Route 422 near New Castle was opened in 1992 by Tom Guiher, according to the website. The park was built to show off his collection of exotic animals, and in 1998, another location along Route 711 in Donegal opened.

The petting zoo near New Castle says it has close to over 500 animals, including 70 different species.

People can come visit Squeaks on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.