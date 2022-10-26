Clorox recalls Pine-Sol cleaners due to exposure of bacteria

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The power in some Pine-Sol products is prompting a recall.

Its parent company, Clorox, found some of the products were contaminated with certain bacteria.

That bacteria can be harmful to people with weakened immune systems or an external medical device.

The company has now recalled about 37 million products produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

You can see if your bottle is one of those affected by checking the production date.

The next steps and more information can be found on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at this link.