Cleveland Hopkins International Airport shut down briefly after driver goes through gate

CLEVELAND (AP) — A driver breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove onto the airfield, prompting a temporary shutdown of operations, officials said.

An airport spokesperson told TV stations that the vehicle went through the gate at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and went onto the airfield, damaging runway lights. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, the spokesperson said.

The airport said operations were temporarily put on hold "to maintain the highest level of safety and security." Cleveland police apprehended the suspect, officials said.

Several flights heading to Cleveland were diverted to other airports during the shutdown, which lasted for about half an hour, officials said.

Drivers also crashed through fencing at the airport in February 2019 and again in July 2020, Cleveland.com reported.

