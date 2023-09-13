Cleveland Clinic's MENtion It study finds that men are reluctant to share health issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When it comes to health, men don't like to talk about it.

That's one of the less-than-surprising findings of a new study from The Cleveland Clinic called the "MENtion It Survey."

We say all because while the survey focuses on men, ladies, you might want to keep these things in mind when it comes to the men in your life.

When it comes to what men will talk about with other men, sports is number one, and only 7-percent of the time does health even come up, 53-percent said it's not something they need to talk about because there is no need.

"I think that sometimes men's perception of how healthy they are or how healthy their behaviors are might not necessarily be aligned with what they're really doing," said Dr. Petar Bajic.

When men do open up, it's usually to a significant other or definitely within the family.

Dr. Bajic said it's concerning that about a quarter of the men surveyed watch TV more than five hours per day and scroll social media for a couple of hours.

"One of the things that I emphasize to my patients is how their day-to-day decisions are going to be reflected in their physical health," Dr. Bajic said.

The survey said men put their family's health above their own and 65-percent are hesitant to seek help for stress, anxiety, or depression.

"It's something that really needs to be put out in the open and discussed with their own individual support systems, and it's also important to engage with a mental health provider," Dr. Bajic explained.

When it comes to men's health, the biggest concern is a heart attack followed closely by cancer and only 30-percent of man will seek help for a sexual dysfunction.

"Sexual dysfunction is one of the most common issues men can get, particularly with age," Dr. Bajic said. "Oftentimes, it's associated with other health issues."

The good news is that the number of men getting a yearly checkup is up to about 60-percent, but when something is wrong, 61-percent of men say it has to get unbearable before they'll go see a doctor.

The health issues men will share were talking about sports injuries and close calls.

You can check out the study's full findings on the Cleveland Clinic website right here.