Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper unlikely to play Monday night against Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major part of the Cleveland Browns offense likely won't be available tomorrow night when they come to town to take on the Steelers for a Monday Night Football matchup.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, wide receiver Amari Cooper aggravated a groin injury at practice on Saturday and is now listed as questionable.

It appears unlikely he will be active on Monday night at Acrisure Stadium.

Meanwhile, as expected, the Steelers will be without Cam Heyward as he underwent surgery for a groin injury, Diontae Johnson will also not play due to a hamstring injury, and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. will be out with a knee injury.

Also, wide receiver George Pickens was limited in practice on Saturday with a hamstring injury but is expected to play on Monday.

The Steelers and Browns will play on Monday Night Football with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m.