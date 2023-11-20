Cleveland Browns' Mike Ford disrespects Pittsburgh Steelers' Terrible Towel after win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford left Pittsburgh Steelers fans with a parting gift on Sunday.

After the Browns' 13-10 home win, Ford ran up to a Steelers fan in the crowd and threw a Terrible Towel to the ground. But he was not done there. He picked up the Terrible Towel and gestured wiping himself with it as he ran to the locker room. Ford finished the game with 1 tackle.

It was the exclamation point on a big win for the Browns (7-3, 3-2 AFC North), who moved into second place in the AFC North. In his second career start, Cleveland rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson set up kicker Dustin Hopkins for the go-ahead 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers (6-4, 2-1 AFC North) are still in the thick of the playoff picture despite Sunday's loss. According to ESPN Analytics, the Steelers have a 52 percent chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 12. The Browns now have an 82 percent chance of making the playoffs after the win.

Pittsburgh travels to the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 26 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

What is the Terrible Towel?

The Terrible Towel is the iconic yellow rally towel that is associated with the Steelers. It is a symbol that unites fans from Pittsburgh and across the globe.

Rapper and Pittsburgh's own Wiz Khalifa gets the fans fired up ahead of the opening kickoff of Sunday's game between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 11th, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

The Terrible Towel will celebrate its 48th anniversary next month. Myron Cope created the Terrible Towel on Dec. 27, 1975, and it has been part of Steelers' lore ever since.