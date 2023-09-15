Clearfield County man charged with with sexually assaulting minors

WESTOVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A Westover, Pa. man has been charged after authorities learned he had allegedly sexually assaulted several minors within the last 20 years.

District Attorney Bob Manzi announced Thursday that Manas J. Lee, 63, was charged with six counts of rape, six counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and one count of sexual intercourse with an animal.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police were made aware of allegations that Lee sexually assaulted a minor victim about 20 years ago.

Once officials learned of the original allegations, more individuals came forward to make assault allegations against Lee, according to a press release. Those individuals also claimed they witnessed Lee sexually assaulting others.

Several victims claimed that Lee also sexually assaulted a horse, per the release.

Bail was set at $500,000. Lee was unable to post bail and remains in the Indiana County Jail pending a preliminary hearing.