Cleanup underway for Connellsville nonprofit following water main break, flooding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local nonprofit in Connellsville is working to clean up after a water main break flooded the basement of their building.

The building houses the Connellsville Area Community Ministries and the flooding left several inches of water on the ground with an army of volunteers working to clean things up on Sunday.

Connellsville Area Community Ministries

The organization helps those in need by providing food, clothing, and emergency housing.

The executive director of the organization tells KDKA that they hope to be back open on Monday to continue serving their customers.