Cleanup efforts begin in Pittsburgh area after heavy rains leave behind flooding and debris

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a couple of days of heavy rainfall and flooding, cleanup efforts around the area have begun in our area.

Members of the Army Corps of Engineers teamed up to clean debris left behind from the recent flooding.

They were out at the Dasheields Lock and Dam in Moon Township this morning helping clear debris that had been washed down from the Ohio River.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works were working together to clean up Lake Elizabeth on the Northside.

That cleanup will continue on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and then again on Monday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Cleanup could impact Pirates' home opener traffic and travel

Getting to PNC Park could be a challenge today.

PennDOT reopened the "Bathtub" section of the Parkway East just before noon.

Crews were out pumping water and cleaning debris early on Friday morning.

For those going to the game, the Riverwalk also remains closed due to flooding and the Gateway Clipper service from Station Square to PNC Park has also been canceled for the three games this weekend.

Finally, the 10th Street Bypass is also still closed and the city has not yet provided a timeline for when it will reopen.