Cleanup begins after heavy winds and rain pound Westmoreland and Fayette counties

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) - Dozens of communities in Fayette and Westmoreland counties are cleaning up after a brutal storm on Friday.

Rain and heavy winds pounded the area, including taking down the canopy of a Sunoco gas station at the corner of Snyder and Perry streets.

Here in Connellsville, at the intersection of Snyder and Perry Streets, wind last night took down the canopy of this gas station. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4wmtFrmLj3 — Christopher DeRose (@ChrisDeRoseTV) March 4, 2023

Around the area, there are downed trees and power lines, and dozens woke up this morning without power as the storm moved through, or as one resident told me - "it sounded like a freight train moving through."

Many streetlights and stoplights are currently out as crews work to restore power.

West Penn Power reports, as of around 10 a.m. Saturday morning has plenty of crews out working on the downed lines and fewer than 20,000 are without power in Fayette County and about 9,000 are in the dark in Westmoreland County.

You can get the latest outage updates on West Penn Power's website at this link.

