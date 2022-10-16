Clean Water Festival celebrates anniversary of Clean Water Act

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Clean water helps every community thrive.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.

Dozens were out celebrating how far improvements to river pollution have come in Pittsburgh.

Organizers said that 70 years ago, the rivers were comparable to an open sewer.

"We're all here celebrating clean water and what all these organizations do is impact clean water and the impact that has on human health and wellness," said Julia Saintz.

The Federal Pollution Control Act was created in 1948 and now it regulates the quality of life in Pittsburgh and across America.

This year's event took place at the Millvale Riverfront Park.