On A Positive Note: Program helps close employment gap for people with disabilities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The employment rate is 65 percent right now, but for people with disabilities, it's only 21 percent. And it's not because those people don't want to work, they just sometimes need a little boost.

One local program is helping close the employment gap and letting people capitalize on their skills.

He's a master of the phones, and Sergei Stemmler says it doesn't feel like a job.

"I love working with everyone that I work with at CLASS. It's a really good environment. It's nice to be among people that really care about what you do and appreciate what you bring to the table," Stemmler said.

CLASS stands for community living and support services.

"Our mission is to support individuals with disabilities and older adults as they explore options, participate in the community and strive toward equality," said Chris Phelps, the chief program officer of community living and support services.

From help writing resumes and using assistive technology to skill building and art projects, Phelps wants to create a space where adults with disabilities can feel supported and independent.

"When you're in school, you're in a system of entitlement, you're entitled to all the services by law and you get them, but when you leave that system, it becomes a system of eligibility, so it depends on your income, what type of disability you have and it makes it much harder for families to really navigate that system," he said.

That's why Phelps is excited to talk about CLASS' newest program.

"So when we meet somebody for the first time, we'll spend a few hours with them to get to know them. What are their strengths? What are their weaknesses? What do they want to do? What don't they want to do?"

Stemmler loves to talk and spread happiness, so a part-time receptionist sounded perfect.

"I like to be happy, and I like that when people come in. They don't have to be like, 'oh my God, this person is boring, not even smiling,' and you know, I'm just naturally -- I love smiling."

Resume help, interview prep and a connection with future employers are all perks of the program.

Phelps wants potential employers to know the accommodations, if any, don't need to feel daunting.

"Most accommodations cost absolutely nothing. It's an adjustment of work schedule, it's allowing a person to carry a checklist, it's having a clock."

Stemmler says to change the way you look at it.

"You've got to be open-minded, and be like, 'oh, my God, I wonder what this person would bring to the table,'" he said.