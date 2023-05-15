Class action lawsuit claims people living in Mon Valley are due money after 2018 U.S. Steel fire at Clairton Coke Works

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A class action lawsuit for thousands of people in the Mon Valley alleges that they are due money following a fire at the Clairton Coke Works back in 2018.

The lawsuit states that the 2018 fire made many people sick and now they want the company to be held accountable.

The lawsuit also states that the fire at the Clairton Coke Works caused spiking emissions, poisonous odors, and physical discomforts.

Some symptoms included burning throats, watery eyes, headaches, and difficulty breathing.

According to the Tribune-Review, Allegheny County judge Philip Ignelzi issued an order certifying more than 123,000 people in the case.

The 2018 fire lasted for about two hours and ripped through the plant's control room, damaging equipment, and shutting down its pollution-control system.

Then, the Allegheny County Health Department warned residents about the levels of sulfur dioxide.

In 2021, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh determined that the fire made people sick and worsened asthma symptoms.

The plaintiffs in the case say that U.S. Steel should have prevented the fire, claiming it started because of mechanical failures and poor maintenance.

So far, the court has only ruled whether a class action lawsuit is appropriate for the incident.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for U.S. Steel tells the Tribune-Review that they're reviewing the judge's response.