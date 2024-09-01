One killed, two hurt in shooting in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead, two others are hurt, and a suspect is in custody after shots were fired in Clairton early on Sunday morning.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 4 a.m. dispatch was made aware of a disturbance in the 400 block of State Street and police were sent to the scene.

Once they arrived, they found a large amount of people fighting in the street, and multiple police departments were called to assist Clairton Police.

Around 4:10 a.m., multiple gunshots were heard in the crowd.

One man was shot and attempted to flee the scene, crashing his vehicle on State Street, and then was pronounced dead.

Two other men were hurt - one was shot in the arm and the other in the leg.

Police took one person into custody.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating and they're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA.com and KDKA-TV Sunday Morning News for the latest.