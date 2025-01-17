Iyanna Wade is lighting up the scoreboard and hoping to lead Clairton to a WPIAL title this year

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Clairton standout basketball player Iyanna Wade may be small in size, but she packs a punch when it comes to the scoreboard and is even singlehandedly outscoring some opposing teams this season.

The Clairton girls basketball team only has two losses on the season so far and are hoping to make a deep run in the playoffs this year.

Wade is big reason for that with the way she lights up the scoreboard, even outscoring some of the teams she has faced -- doing so all by herself.

Earlier this week, Iyanna Wade went 24-of-30, scoring 60 points in a rivalry game against Monessen.

The final score in the game was 91-57, so yes, she outscored the entire Monessen team by herself.

"Sixty points is a lotta points," said her father and head coach Carlton Wade. "And Monessen is a big rivalry. It was going back and forth pointing fingers and everything and she loves that type of stuff. If you get under her skin, she's coming at you."

"I think people were more impressed with how efficient I was," Iyanna said.

Shooting 80% from the field would be a huge feat for most, but for her, it's really nothing new.

"I'm not really surprised because I know what I'm able to do and the ability I have, so I'm not surprised," Iyanna said.

"She always played with the boys," Carlton said. "And even with the boys, she was exceptional and just blew my mind sometimes playing with them, so I knew she'd be a player."

Clairton point guard Iyanna Wade is lighting up the scoreboard this year for her team, even outscoring some opponents all by herself. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

At 5'4", she's not a big point guard, but plays a big role on her team.

"I think what's driving her is the fact that colleges have passed on her," Carlton said. "She wants to prove not just to colleges, but the City of Clairton, where she could've left but she stayed and she grinded it out. And now we're in a position where we could make the playoffs, and I think we will make some noise in the playoffs."

"I think with the past experience from last season, going to the playoffs and beating big teams, I definitely think that helped us grow," Iyanna said.

Last year, Iyanna set the WPIAL's single-game scoring record for girls basketball with 65 points in a game against Steel Valley.

The Clairton team is hoping to win its first WPIAL girls basketball title in 23 years and currently sit 8-2 near the midpoint of their season.