Man found shot to death in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 20-year-old man was found shot to death in Clairton on Thursday.

Allegheny County police said dispatchers learned about a shooting on Toman Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. When first responders got there, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was found shot to death after first responders were called to Toman Avenue in Clairton on March 7, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

County homicide detectives initiated an investigation. Police didn't release any more details, and the victim's identity hasn't been released. There's been no word on any suspects.

Photos from the scene show crime scene tape in front of a yellow brick building.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.