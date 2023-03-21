City of Washington Police Department looking for missing teen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Washington Police Department is requesting the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Brena Lee Conard, 15, was last seen on Friday, March 10, wearing a dark blue or grey fleece hoodie, grey fleece sweatpants, and tan-colored leopard print shoes.

KDKA

Conard is described as 4-foot-11, approximately 115 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She is known to frequent the Jefferson Hills McDonald's and Dairy Queen locations near the Washington Hospital, as well as the West End and Avella areas, according to police.

Anyone with information on Conard's whereabouts is asked to call the department at 724-833-2278 or 1-800-THE-LOST.