Two teenagers suffer "potential life-threatening injuries" after shooting in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - Two teenagers are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Mercer County.

According to the City of Sharon Police Department, they were called to the 200 block of Cedar Avenue in the City of Sharon for a shooting.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found two 16-year-olds with gunshot wounds.

Police performed aid until medics were able to arrive.

The teenagers were taken to the hospital with what was described as "potential life-threatening injuries."

Sharon police are investigating and have said they aren't releasing further details at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the department at 724-983-3210 or the Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details