City of Sharon Police investigating early morning homicide

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Sharon.

According to the Sharon Police Department, they were called to the 400 block of Baldwin Avenue around 1:45 a.m. and once on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was identified as Chad Runyan of Sharpsville, Pa., and he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Sharon Police are investigating with help from the Mercer County District Attorney's office as well as the Sharon Fire Department.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details