City of Pittsburgh's new bikeshare program POGOH launches today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another way to get around the city is available starting today.

POGOH, the city's new bikeshare program, will offer 38 stations, 172 traditional pedal bikes, and 173 e-assist bikes at various locations.

A difference between the Healthy RIde program and POGOH is that all bikes have to be returned to an official station and locked into a dock. They cannot overflow a station and real-time bike an dock availability can be found in the PBSC app.

"We hope that Pittsburgh loves POGOH as much as they did Healthy Ride," said David White, Executive Director, Bike Share Pittsburgh. "This re-launch has been a labor of love for us, and we're very excited to finally share it with our city."

The new program will also offer flexible ways to pay, including cash payments and payment options for those who are on government assistance.

"We're determined to build the best bike share program for Pittsburgh," White said. "Bikeshare is an important part of the mobility mix in our city; we're dedicated to making POGOH a reliable, joyful, and equitable experience for residents and visitors."

Membership plans will include a yearly plan that costs $120 per year and inlcudes unlimited 30-minute rides and there will also be flex passes and pay-as-you-go prices which will cost $3.50 per 30-minutes for pedal bikes and $5 per 30-minutes for e-assist bikes.