City of Pittsburgh unveils plans for Juneteenth celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mayor Ed Gainey on Wednesday announced plans for the City of Pittsburgh to support the annual Juneteenth celebration in partnership with Stop the Violence Pittsburgh. These celebrations will run from June 17-19.

"The City of Pittsburgh is proud to celebrate this important national holiday," Gainey said in a statement. "African-American history is indeed American history and deserves to be treated as such. Juneteenth is a reminder that service never stops. We must always ensure that change is realized in our cities and streets after it is enshrined into our laws. Even when we pause to celebrate a milestone, our work continues the very next day."

The City of Pittsburgh will be offering approximately $60,000 worth of services for the celebrations.

The City will be lending banners, as well as two performance stages, one at Point State Park, and another mobile performance stage, for the duration of the festivities. Technical support also will be offered by the City to ensure both performance stages operate effectively, according to the statement.

All fencing and barricades will be provided by the Department of Public Works, while police services will be sent out through Public Safety to monitor parade and traffic control as well as ensure the celebration itself is safe for all to attend. Crossing guards and EMS personnel also will be on hand.

Pennsylvania designated June 19 as a state holiday in 2019. Former Mayor Bill Peduto declared Juneteenth as a City holiday in 2021.