City of Pittsburgh unveils plans for 62nd annual Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh has officially revealed plans for the region's biggest holiday celebration - Light Up Night!

This year marks the 62nd year Light Up Night will take place in Pittsburgh based on the enthusiasm from organizers, it's going to be jam-packed with merriment and good times in general.

It kicks off on Saturday, November 18, and last year, some 90,000 people packed the various venues for the event and the same is expected this year.

What's going to go down: the three sister bridges, the Clemente Bridge, Rachel Carson Bridge, and Andy Warhol Bridge will be lit with what's really an artistic endeavor - combining both the rivers and the bridges.

In addition to that, the Peoples Natural Gas Holiday Market will be open for visitors to enjoy.

A lot of those entertainers will be part of the festivities, including American Idol winner Philp Phillips.

"This part of the season, every year, people come home for Light Up Night to be able to see it, to enjoy it, [and] all the festivals that couldn't be possible without you the people," said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

"This is special, for more than half a century Light Up Night is when Pittsburghers not just Pittsburgh, the whole southwestern PA region, comes out to celebrate the beauty of our city," added County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Also, our very own Kym Gable emceed the event today and announced all of the details of the yearly event.

You can get the full rundown of this year's Light Up Night at this link.

