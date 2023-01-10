City teaming up with local startups through PGH Lab program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city of Pittsburgh is teaming up with local startups through its PGH Lab program.

Mayor Ed Gainey and city leaders announced the PGH Lab Cohort 8.0 Tuesday morning. For the next six months, seven startups will work with city leaders on their products and services.

City leaders said this program gives startups an opportunity to gain valuable insight while city employees can work with entrepreneurs in their own backyards.

This year's startups focus on a variety of products.

One is called Element Exo. They build exoskeletons to make lifting and bending easier and safer for workers.

Another is Ecotone Renewables, which is a system designed to help rehabilitate Pittsburgh soil and reduce food waste.

"As a startup, we have a lot of flexibility," said Kyle Wyche, the COO. "We can get into areas that are overlooked at certain times. So that's what we're doing in the city. We need your support, we appreciate your support and we're going to make sure we're working with you, the public, to address this food waste issue."

City leaders said they're excited to work with these businesses to make the government more efficient and responsive.

Past projects have reduced carbon footprint, increased biker safety and added more support services for the elderly and disabled.

Since the program started in 2016, 44 companies have completed pilot projects and four have moved on to paid engagements.