City of Pittsburgh reveals new mapping system for blighted and condemned buildings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh has a new mapping and cataloging system for blighted and condemned buildings in the city.

The old way of cataloging a condemned structure was a broad numerical system that was hard to understand.

David Green, of the city, said that they have now narrowed that system down to a rating between one and four for buildings.

One meaning, a minor repair may need to happen to the building before it can be occupied again and four meaning the building is unsafe.

"One means that it is unfit for occupancy, so that could mean something as simple as not having water or sewer available to the facility or power," he explained. "On the other end of the spectrum, a four is what we would call imminent danger and that is where there has been a catastrophic event, so it could be a fire, it could be a heavy windstorm or some other event, a tornado for example, that has caused a partial collapse of the structure."

Not only is there a new numbering system, but the City of Pittsburgh actually has a new interactive map on its website.

It allows you to zoom in on any part of the city, see what buildings are condemned, and then click on those buildings to get more information.

"It is important for the public to understand which buildings are condemned so that they understand they are not safe to occupy, as well as for those that are on the upper end of the spectrum, a three to a four for example, that there could be a potential hazard to them as a member of the public," Green said.

Green also said that this is a way for them to be fiscally responsible with the city's demolition budget. He also says that the city is grateful to all of its inspectors, who have put in the hard work to revamp this system, and he hopes that this new way of cataloging will help them stay accountable and help the public to be in the know.