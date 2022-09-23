City of Pittsburgh re-allocates funds to pay for increased fuel costs
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rising gas prices have hit the city of Pittsburgh hard.
The city is expected to spend around $2 million more this year to keep its vehicles running.
According to the Tribune-Review, the city has re-allocated funds to help pay for the increased costs.
City Council approved taking just over $1 million meant for city utilities to pay for fuel costs instead.
