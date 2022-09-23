City of Pittsburgh re-allocates funds to pay for increased fuel costs

City of Pittsburgh re-allocates fund to pay for increased fuel costs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rising gas prices have hit the city of Pittsburgh hard.

The city is expected to spend around $2 million more this year to keep its vehicles running.

According to the Tribune-Review, the city has re-allocated funds to help pay for the increased costs.

City Council approved taking just over $1 million meant for city utilities to pay for fuel costs instead.