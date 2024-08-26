Watch CBS News
City of Pittsburgh to open 6 cooling centers this week

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- August may be coming to a close, but the hot temperatures remain.

As forecasted temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, the City of Pittsburgh will open six of its cooling centers.

The following six centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
1555 Broadway Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th & Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203 

Aside from locations on this list, you can visit pa211.org to find cooling centers nearby.

Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.

