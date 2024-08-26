City of Pittsburgh to open 6 cooling centers this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- August may be coming to a close, but the hot temperatures remain.

As forecasted temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, the City of Pittsburgh will open six of its cooling centers.

The following six centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

Aside from locations on this list, you can visit pa211.org to find cooling centers nearby.