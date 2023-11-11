City of Pittsburgh hosts 104th Veterans Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Downtown Pittsburgh Saturday morning, the city held its 104th Veterans Day parade!

Starting at 10:30, representatives from different military branches marched down Liberty Avenue as spectators cheered and waved American flags.

This year's parade is giving special recognition to World War II veterans.

Attendees that KDKA-TV spoke to said that while the parade is fun, it's all about making sure those who served our country know they're appreciated.

"I think it's fun to come out here and show them that we all still really care about them, even though they're not serving anymore."

"It's wonderful, especially in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh has the most resources for veterans that I know in the United States. They have VLP, they have the VA, which is an outstanding organization," said Lisa Thomas, a U.S. Army veteran.

"I think it's a wonderful thing. See, when we came back from Vietnam, we didn't have a parade, we didn't have a welcome back or nothing like that. So we're just now getting into the groove of things. I feel good about every parade that they have now," Peter Drummond said, a Marine Corps veteran.

Also special this year, the fighter jets from Langley Air Force Base did a flyover of the parade route.