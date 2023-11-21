City of Pittsburgh honors Riverhounds for their successful season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council honored the Riverhounds soccer team and head coach Bob Lilley for their successful season on the pitch on Monday.

The proclamation dubbed Monday as 'Riverhounds and Coach Bob Lilley Day.'

Coach Lilley was also honored for reaching 100 wins with the Riverhounds and being named USL Championship Coach of the Year.

"I think we've changed a lot about soccer in this city, but also in the region," Lilley said. "It's nice to see the Riverhounds getting a lot of attention and it was a great year this year."

The Riverhounds won their first Championship Players' Shield in franchise history this season.