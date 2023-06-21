City of Pittsburgh honoring Sam Clancy with holiday, street sign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the greatest athletes in Western Pennsylvania history will be honored by the city this weekend.

City Council on Wednesday will declare Saturday, June 24, Sam Clancy Day in the City of Pittsburgh. A street sign will be unveiled in his honor at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Roberts Street in the Hill District on Saturday.

Clancy was a four-year basketball starter at Pitt from 1977 to 1981.

He went on to play professional basketball for the Phoenix Suns and later played in the NFL for the Seahawks, Browns, and Colts.