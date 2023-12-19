City of Pittsburgh recruiting community volunteers for 2023-24 Snow Angels program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh and Mayor Ed Gainey are now contacting residents to be part of the 2023-2024 Snow Angels program.

The program pairs community volunteers with seniors and residents with disabilities who need assistance shoveling and salting their sidewalks and walkways throughout the winter.

"It's important that we look out for one another, and the Snow Angels program is a vital service for our neighbors in need," said Mayor Gainey. "If you can volunteer, do so to ensure that seniors and Pittsburghers with disabilities can continue to thrive during and after winter weather events."

City officials say that the number of neighbors in need of assistance surpasses the number of volunteers who sign up in many areas of the city.

The neighborhoods looking for more volunteers include:

Beechview

Brighton Heights

Brookline

East Hills

Elliott

Greenfield

Homewood (North, South, West)

Hill District

Lincoln Place

"Our city is full of generous people, and I am so thankful to the youth groups, sports teams, and community organizations that have already answered the call to become a Snow Angel. For those who have thought about volunteering, I encourage you to visit our website and sign up today. Your work as a snow angel is an important step in building a city for all," Gainey continued.

Volunteers can learn more and sign up at this link.

Neighbors seeking services and volunteers can register for the program by calling 311. Residents can contact the Snow Angels Program at 412-255-2626 or by emailing snowangels@pittsburghpa.gov.