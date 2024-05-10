City of Pittsburgh announces dates for 2024 "City in the Streets" events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday morning, Mayor Ed Gainey along with the Office of Neighborhood Services announced the dates and locations for Pittsburgh's 2024 City in the Streets.

The event offers the opportunity for the City of Pittsburgh government to hear directly from its citizens and last year, more than 1,600 people attended and it resulted in more than 40 service requests and other improvements being fulfilled, according to Mayor Gainey's office.

"Last year we heard directly from our residents how much they value face-to-face engagement with city leaders in their neighborhoods," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "City in the Streets is about rebuilding trust between communities and their local government, and our follow through on items raised last year is a promise filled to those residents."

The first event of the year will take place on Thursday, May 30 in the Spring Hill neighborhood on Romanhoff Street between S. Side Avenue and Rockledge Street from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The locations for City in the Streets is determined by factors from Allegheny County that designate areas as high or extreme-needs communities and a volume of 311 requests.

"We know that high and extreme need neighborhoods are less likely to use systems like 311 because of historical disinvestment in their communities, said Rebekkah Ranallo, Senior Manager of Neighborhood Services. "City in the Streets helps our departments get critical data highlighting neighborhood needs, to ensure we're delivering services equitably to all residents in need."

The improvements made thanks to City in the Streets included traffic and safety reconstruction projects in Marshall-Shadeland and Garfield, steps and retaining wall repairs in Oakland, and increased code enforcement in Sheraden.

This past winter, a special City in the Streets event was held in Carrick.

The rest of the locations and times are below.

Saturday, June 29, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Hill District

Wednesday, July 17, 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Hazelwood

Saturday, August 17, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Knoxville

Wednesday, September 4, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Homewood

More information about each event will become available closer to the date of the event.