City of McKeesport Police swears in new police chief

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport now has a new police chief. 

On Wednesday, Mark Steele took the oath of office to officially serve as the city's newest police chief. 

During the ceremony, now Chief Steele was sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Eugene Riazzi and accepted the badge from his predecessor, Chief Adam Alfer. 

Once sworn in, McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko spoke to the accomplishments Steele has had as an officer which has spanned quite a few departments. 

He served as an officer, a narcotics detective, a lieutenant, and the assistant chief prior to seeking the approval of the city council to become the next police chief. 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 12:39 PM

