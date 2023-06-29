City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 35-year-old Jasmine Monroe

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport Police Department is searching for a missing 35-year-old woman, Jasmine Monroe.

Photo of Jasmine Monroe City of McKeesport Police

She was reported missing from the 700 block of 5th Avenue and is described as 5'5" with black hair.

She was last seen wearing a light jacket and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.

