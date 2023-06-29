City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 35-year-old Jasmine Monroe
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport Police Department is searching for a missing 35-year-old woman, Jasmine Monroe.
She was reported missing from the 700 block of 5th Avenue and is described as 5'5" with black hair.
She was last seen wearing a light jacket and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-675-5015 or 911.
