City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 13-year-old Rayyonna Rivers
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - City of McKeesport Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Rayyonna Rivers was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday leaving her house on Sumac Street.
She is described as 5'01" with a thin build, wearing jeans, a black shirt, and no shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.