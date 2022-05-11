City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 13-year-old Rayyonna Rivers

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - City of McKeesport Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

City of McKeesport Police

Rayyonna Rivers was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday leaving her house on Sumac Street.

She is described as 5'01" with a thin build, wearing jeans, a black shirt, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details