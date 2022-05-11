Watch CBS News
Local News

City of McKeesport Police searching for missing 13-year-old Rayyonna Rivers

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - City of McKeesport Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. 

rayyonna-rivers-missing.jpg
City of McKeesport Police

Rayyonna Rivers was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday leaving her house on Sumac Street.

She is described as 5'01" with a thin build, wearing jeans, a black shirt, and no shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on May 11, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.