City of McKeesport giving $3,000 bonuses to police officers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of McKeesport is giving $3,000 bonuses to its police officers.

According to the Tribune-Review, the money is being used to compensate officers for lost overtime and court pay.

McKeesport used pandemic relief money to issue $3,000 bonus payments to city police officers on Friday, nearly three weeks after the shooting death of city Officer Sean Sluganski. https://t.co/VQX4eJAm9S — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) February 28, 2023

The department was shut down for two weeks following the shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski.

The city says it will use pandemic relief funds to cover the cost of the bonuses.