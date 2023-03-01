City of McKeesport giving $3,000 bonuses to police officers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of McKeesport is giving $3,000 bonuses to its police officers.
According to the Tribune-Review, the money is being used to compensate officers for lost overtime and court pay.
The department was shut down for two weeks following the shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski.
The city says it will use pandemic relief funds to cover the cost of the bonuses.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.