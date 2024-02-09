City of Jeannette Police searching for missing 14-year-old, Josefia Chairez

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - The City of Jeannette Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl, Josefia Chairez.

Photo of Joesfia Chairez City of Jeannette Police Department

According to police, the 14-year-old was last seen leaving Jeannette Senior High School around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Chairez and her family just moved to Jeannette from California and she does not have a cell phone or other form of communication.

It is unknown if she has any friends or other relationships with fellow students or others in the area.

She is described as 5'6", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Jeannette Police at 724-527-4013 or Westmoreland County 911 at 724-836-1551.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details