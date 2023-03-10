City leaders: Be safe at St. Patrick's Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Safety and fun are top of mind as everyone prepares to don their green this weekend in Pittsburgh.

It is a weekend filled with good times, good beet and increased security.

"We pretty much just dust off the same plans and tweak them for what's going on and any intel that we have," said Lee Schmidt, the director of Public Safety. "No concerns other than just asking everyone to stay safe and drink responsibly."

Schmidt knows people will drink, so first responders will be ready.

"We will have our police officers for the parade, road closures and then obviously South Side and North Shore as areas people like to go afterward, as well as Downtown," Mayor Ed Gainey said. "So there will be increased police and EMS and fire."

Officials also said don't forget to bring a designated driver or a phone to call a ride. Gainey wants everyone to focus on the fun.

"Go to the restaurants, go shopping," Gainey said. "After the parade is over, just have a great time and enjoy our beautiful city."

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, so get Downtown early. It's also a long day, which means big business. That means some people are starting early.

"We get together here at noon and just hang out and talk about what's happened over the past year," Jim Sadowski said.

"I'm half Irish with my mom's side, so it's such a great celebration," Jim Delaney said. "So it's really in my heart."

You can get the full parade route and other details on the city website at this link.