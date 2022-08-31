City, county share resources for International Overdose Awareness Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County commemorated International Overdose Awareness Day by sharing life-saving resources with the community.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey offered his prayers to grieving families who've lost loved ones to addiction, while also expressing how proud he is of the people who've overcome their struggle. He said the city is committed to helping people heal.

"It don't discriminate," Gainey said. "It is hurting, harming and killing our families and our friends."

Almost everyone knows someone who has struggled with drug addiction. On this International Overdose Awareness Day, the community is grieving tremendous loss but also spreading hope.

"These were our neighbors, our loved ones," Gainey said. "They deserve support, to live a long life and feel that they had access to opportunity for healing. Unfortunately, they are no longer here."

Overdoses have been increasing in Allegheny County since 2019. Last year alone, 719 people died from drug overdoses, 574 of which involved fentanyl. According to preliminary data from Allegheny County, so far this year, 279 people have died from an overdose and 220 of those deaths involved fentanyl.

The Allegheny County Health Department and the City of Pittsburgh hosted a resource fair at the City-County Building Wednesday with more than 20 providers sharing resources about harm reduction and treatment services.

"The strongest person I've ever met in my life is the ones who have overcome drugs," Mayor Gainey said.

The mayor promised to keep fighting for people who are struggling.

"In this city, we are committed to doing everything, everything it takes to save a life, everything. We are committed to doing everything it takes to save a life," he said.

The mayor thanked the people who work to save lives every day, through outreach programs and the city's Office of Community Health and Safety.

He said the city is now focused on harm reduction, including needle exchanges and fentanyl test strips.

"What is going to change for community members who use drugs such that they can live long, thriving, healthy lives? And I think the answer is, the work that you all do, the work you that you can continue to do is what makes a difference," said Laura Drogowski, manager of the city's Office of Community Health and Safety.

The groups on hand at the resource fair want people to know they're not alone and they can get on the road to recovery.

"To tap into the resources that are available, I mean there's a lot of people here today that are willing to help people if they want the help but that's the key, they need to want the help," said Andrew Herrle, Fellowship Hall Resource Center secretary.

Highmark's Fifth Avenue Place headquarters Downtown will glow purple on Wednesday night to commemorate international overdose awareness day.

To find treatment right now, click here.